A look at damage in some Mass. communities after Tropical Storm Isaias hit New England

By Amanda Kaufman and Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2020, 1 hour ago
Crews worked to remove a tree that fell onto parked cars in South Boston.
Crews worked to remove a tree that fell onto parked cars in South Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Officials in multiple Massachusetts communities fielded reports of power lines and trees down, damaging buildings and cars as Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through the state on Tuesday.

In various parts of Massachusetts, 221,203 electric customers were without power as of about 10 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A tropical storm warning and flash-flooding advisories were expected to remain in effect through Tuesday night, a meteorologist told the Globe.

Here’s a look at some of the damage, most of which took place in Central and Western Massachusetts.

A tree blocked Hobart Street in Brighton after heavy winds from Tropical Storm Isaias.
A tree blocked Hobart Street in Brighton after heavy winds from Tropical Storm Isaias. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A home at 69 Harvard St. in Boston was damaged.
A home at 69 Harvard St. in Boston was damaged.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

