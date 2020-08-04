A look at damage in some Mass. communities after Tropical Storm Isaias hit New England

Officials in multiple Massachusetts communities fielded reports of power lines and trees down, damaging buildings and cars as Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through the state on Tuesday.
In various parts of Massachusetts, 221,203 electric customers were without power as of about 10 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
A tropical storm warning and flash-flooding advisories were expected to remain in effect through Tuesday night, a meteorologist told the Globe.
Here’s a look at some of the damage, most of which took place in Central and Western Massachusetts.
Wind gusts still bringing some trees down. No injuries in this home on Old Road to Nine Acre Corner #badweather #Isiais pic.twitter.com/UCfRm9wps4— ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 4, 2020
Storm damage to a home on Main Street, no injuries or damage to the interior. pic.twitter.com/kXTotjYmF1— Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) August 4, 2020
Tree on a car on Central St, no injuries. @townofeaston @EastonMAPatch @EastonJournal @EastonMapd pic.twitter.com/FQ5ComcVO1— EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) August 4, 2020
Clark Road is closed in the area of the Ballardvale church due to a tree in the wires. Power is out in the area. No estimated time of re-opening as of 10:15 PM #andoverma #andover pic.twitter.com/qIpmODKlgs— Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) August 5, 2020
Magna Vista Cir with pole crossing the roadway. TPD189 https://t.co/IHyVJJcdVe pic.twitter.com/nD5IsBPsCY— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) August 5, 2020
New speed bumps on Nichols Street. pic.twitter.com/JuH7RfYrZU— Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) August 5, 2020
Not much rain but heavy winds tonight Braintree DPW making quick work clearing this massive tree which fell crushing a parked car at the corner of Oak Street and Storrs Ave. #Braintree #TropicalStormIsaias pic.twitter.com/LbUV7P2m8x— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) August 5, 2020
Strong winds and rain on Memorial Drive. #CambMA #MAwx pic.twitter.com/knw9GANX7e— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 4, 2020
Uprooted tree narrowly misses house on Turnpike St, no injuries @townofeaston @EastonJournal @EastonMAPatch @EastonMapd @enterprisenews pic.twitter.com/HBuUSu6xb6— EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) August 4, 2020
