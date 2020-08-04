Man fatally stabbed in Dorchester; woman charged with murder

A man was fatally stabbed in Dorchester early Tuesday and a 38-year-old Boston woman was in custody, charged with murder, police said.
The name of the victim was not released.
Boston Police said they arrested Mary L. Foxand charged her with murder. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Tuesday.
A motive for the fatal stabbing and the connection between Fox and the victim was not disclosed by police.
Officers responded to 1024 Massachusetts Ave. around midnight to investigate a report of a stabbing and found a man with a stab wound near that location, police said.
The man was transported to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The homicide is the city’s 36th this year compared to 25 homicides at the same time last year when the city recorded the lowest number of murders in 20 years, police said.
