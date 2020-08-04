Markey, Kennedy to appear at forum on criminal justice reform

The topic of criminal justice reform is a prominent one in the race , with both candidates ratcheting up their focus on the issue following the police killing of George Floyd and the weeks of protests that followed.

The candidates, engaged in an increasingly contentious primary battle, will answer questions in back-to-back hourlong sessions at the event hosted by Suffolk University, the WGBH Forum Network, and the Justice Reform Coalition.

With roughly a month to go before voting ends in the Democratic Senate primary, incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey and his challenger, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, will take questions from formerly incarcerated people during a virtual forum Tuesday night on criminal justice reform.

Both Markey and Kennedy have attended protests and vigils, publicly acknowledged their white privilege from the debate stage, proposed legislation to combat police brutality, and featured their fight for justice in television ads.

They’ve also both attacked the other for missteps when it comes to fighting for racial and social justice. Markey has said Kennedy showed poor judgment when he chose to start his legal career working for the Republican district attorney for the Cape and Islands, Michael O’Keefe.

Kennedy has knocked Markey for voting for the 1994 crime bill that has come to be widely criticized for leading to mass incarceration and harming to communities of color.

One recent development that could come up during the forum: The father of DJ Henry, a young Black man from Easton who was killed by a police officer 10 years ago, took to Twitter Monday to criticize Markey for failing to help his family in their yearslong fight for justice for their son. Markey issued a statement saying he had reached out to apologize to the family and vowing to help now.

The forum begins at 7 p.m.

The primary is Sept. 1, but voting by mail has already begun.

