Mass. trials could resume with fewer jurors, panel urges that first cases involve civil disputes, minor criminal charges

But before acting on the report, officials said Tuesday, the SJC will accept public comment on the committee’s proposed recommendations. More information on the public comment period is available online.

Halving juries from 12 to six for civil cases and criminal matters involving minor charges when trials get started again is one of the many recommendations packed into a thick, 122-page report the Jury Management Advisory Committee submitted July 31 to the state Supreme Judicial Court.

A special committee is recommending trials with smaller juries for about two months once trials resume in state courts in Massachusetts, where they’ve been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

According to the report, jury trials in state courts are slated to resume no sooner than Sept. 8, and when they do, the committee recommends holding them in phases.

The report said the first phase, identified as Phase 0, would be a “mock run-through of the entire process” targeted for mid-August.

Then in Phase 1, the report said, civil trials and criminal cases involving minor charges against people not in custody would go forward with six-person juries (up to eight with alternates).

The trials, the report said, would be conducted one at a time in a small number of locations. Phase One would last about two months barring health data changes, according to the report.

During Phase 2, the document said, trials would go forward in the same limited number of locations along with additional courthouses to be determined.

“Locations would include those with space sufficient for juries of 12 (14 or 16, with alternates),” the report said. “Cases tried would be those that have the highest priority, including serious criminal cases with defendants in custody, youthful offender cases, and civil cases of particular significance.”

Phase 2, the report said, would last two to four months, before the court system moved into Phase 3. That phase “would consist of conducting as many trials as possible in all locations that meet” safety criteria, the report said.

Advertisement

The committee said non-courthouse spaces “may be increasingly necessary to address the case backlog if the pandemic continues substantially into 2021. Phase 3 would continue until the health threat from COVID-19 ends because of either widespread vaccination or herd immunity.”

In a separate statement Tuesday, SJC Chief Justice Ralph Gants thanked the panel, comprised of seven judges and state Jury Commissioner Pamela J. Wood, for its painstaking work.

“The Justices are grateful to the committee members for the substantial work they performed to produce a thorough and thoughtful report in a short period of time,” Gants said.

The report laid out a number of factors court officials should consider in selecting the courthouses for each of the phases.

“Locations should be selected primarily based on environmental and engineering controls ... and capacity for occupancy and internal circulation by the necessary number of people, with required distancing, in each of the spaces required for each part of the process,” the document said.

In addition, the report recommended a number of steps courthouses should take during the reopening process.

Those steps include screening all visitors before entry; so-called “dedensification,” or controlling the number of people in the building and in each part of it; hand-washing with soap and water, or with sanitizer when soap and water’s not available; physical distancing; universal wearing of masks covering the nose and mouth; more frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces; nightly deep cleaning and disinfecting; closing areas or buildings for cleaning and disinfecting upon a “positive report”; and running ventilation systems during all hours of building occupancy and two hours before and after.

Advertisement

“If Massachusetts experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, or a re-instatement of shutdown orders, corresponding adjustments to the process will be necessary,” the report said.

The document noted the importance of resuming jury trials in the state once it’s safe to do so.

“National research shows that a court’s ability to provide firm trial dates correlates with shorter times to disposition in civil and felony cases, in urban trial courts,” the committee wrote. “Moreover, the availability of a timely jury trial is essential to public trust and confidence in the court system, which, in turn, are essential for the courts to ‘fulfill their mission’ and ‘perform their functions.‘”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.