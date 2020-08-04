Newton’s police task force to hold first virtual public meeting Aug. 19

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced the 12-member volunteer Newton Police Reform Task Force to review the city’s police force and offer recommendations to address policing in Newton.

The public meeting, which is intended to be a listening session, is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., said city spokeswoman Ellen Ishkanian. The meeting will be held online, and the city will release an Internet link for people to attend the session.

Newton’s Police Reform Task Force will ask for people to share their personal experiences with police when it holds its first virtual public meeting Aug. 19, according to a city spokeswoman.

A majority of the task force members are in law enforcement or have careers in the legal system. Half are attorneys, including one of two police officers on the panel, according to the city.

Some critics have questioned the diversity of the panel, which was formed in the wake of the national Black Lives Matter movement.

In an online petition signed by about 200 people, critics said the selection process for the panel “severely lacked transparency and unfortunately resulted in the exclusion of various minority groups residing in our city,” according to the petition.

It noted that Newton is home to residents who belong to Chinese, Latino, African American, Indian, and Russian-speaking “cultural and ethnic minorities,” the petition said.

“While The Newton Police Reform Taskforce includes members of some political groups with a predefined agenda, almost every minority group and immigrant community have been excluded from participation,” the petition said.

Ishkanian said the task force “will be doing extensive public input and listening sessions to make sure that people from all corners of Newton will be heard.”





