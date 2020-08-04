Somerville becomes one of the first Mass. districts to announce remote-only school for the fall

Somerville is one of the first school districts in Massachusetts to announce a remote-only model. Franklin Public Schools have also announced they’ll start with remote-only classes for kindergartners through 12th graders, with in-person instruction prioritized only for “High Needs Students,” school administrators told families in a note on Saturday.

“When we can begin to return to in-person learning safely, we will do so,” Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone wrote on Twitter.

Somerville schools will start classes on a remote-only basis this fall, bringing students back part-time for in-school instruction only when it is “practical” to do so, officials announced Tuesday.

Somerville school officials made their decision Tuesday morning, writing in a note to families that there are still multiple safety components that schools need to have in place before students can safely return to the classroom on even a hybrid basis.

School officials want to bring in an engineering firm to “assess the ventilation and filtration systems in our school buildings” and also create a virus surveillance testing plan.

“As we have said from the beginning, the safety and health of our students, staff, and families is and will remain our top priority,” Curtatone, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and School Committee Chair Carrie Normand wrote in their note.

But, they continued, their choice to have students return to a remote-only schooling model this fall doesn’t mean they believe it’s ultimately the best model for students.

“One thing is clear: Everyone is in agreement that in-person instruction is the best thing for students and educators miss their students and students miss their teachers, paras and counselors,” they wrote. “We are doing everything we can to be ready for an eventual return to phased in-person instruction under the new safety guidelines. At day’s end, we need to ensure that we have done everything possible to mitigate the risks of a return to our schools – so that our staff, students, and families feel safe and are safe.”

The district is also looking into ways for students, staff, and families to gather outdoors.

Massachusetts school districts were required to submit their draft reopening plans to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Friday, including plans for three reopening scenarios: entirely in-person, entirely remote, and a hybrid of the two. Districts are expected to submit final plans — both to the state and publicly — by Aug. 10.

Schools have been encouraged by Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to prioritize in-person education.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.