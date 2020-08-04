Tornado watch issued for much of Southern New England

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Massachusetts and other states in the region as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches.
The National Hurricane Center says numerous tornados have already occurred Tuesday over the mid-Atlantic region and the threat of tornados will continue there and spread into New England Tuesday afternoon.
The watch, which is in effect until 9 p.m., also covers areas in northern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, eastern New York, northern Rhode Island, southern Vermont, and coastal waters, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.
“In association with the north-northeastward progression of Isaias, thunderstorm activity will form and spread northward across the region this afternoon through early evening, in an environment conducive to the development of a few tornadoes,” the center wrote.
