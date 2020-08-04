Tracker: What are Mass. school districts’ plans for reopening this fall? Read their proposals

School districts in Massachusetts were required to submit draft reopening plans to state officials by the end of July, creating proposals for three scenarios: an entirely in-school experience, an entirely remote approach, and a hybrid of the two.
Schools must release their final decision for the start of the school year by Aug. 10.
Below, the Globe has compiled published reopening plans for some of the largest school districts in Massachusetts.
The plans have been published in a variety of mediums, depending on the district. Some published the full draft reopening plan that they submitted to the state, while others have summarized their plans in the form of presentations or videos. We’ve linked below to the most up-to-date material that we could find.
Advertisement
The dates listed as “proposed date for students to return” mostly come from schools’ published 2020-21 academic year calendars, though some schools have published return dates in their reopening plans. When the latter is available, that is what is published below.
To request that your school be added to this list, please email Felicia Gans at felicia.gans@globe.com.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.