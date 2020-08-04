Two new administrators set to join Weymouth schools

Weymouth Public Schools will have a new dean of students and director of physical education and athletics starting Sept. 1.

The new dean of students, Jennifer Mendicino, comes to Weymouth from the state Department of Corrections, according to a July 30 statement from the Weymouth school district. She is currently the assistant principal for the Department of Corrections in Milford, where she supervises academic teachers and develops educational programs, the statement said.

Mendicino, who has a master’s degree in school counseling, also has worked as a school counselor for the Department of Corrections and has been a social worker and substance abuse clinician, the statement said. Previously, she worked at Quinnipiac University and Dean College.