Woman reports attempted sexual assault in North End

A man attempted to assault a woman in the North End about 2 a.m. Sunday, and the incident is under investigation, Boston police said.
The victim told police the man approached her in the North Square area and attempted to assault her, but fled on foot after she screamed, police said in statement released Tuesday night.
The man was described as being 25 to 35 years old and about 5-foot-6, with short hair.
The Boston police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating and encourages anyone with information to contact the unit at 617-343-4400.
Those who want to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
