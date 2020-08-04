Here’s a list of hand sanitizers that the FDA says you should avoid using

Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) All Clean Natural LTD 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Andy’s Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020

Andy’s Best Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Assured Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

Be Safe Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) BeSafe Industries LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Bernal Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and RediBag USA Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Payless Janitorial Corporation 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70% 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

Cavalry Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Cavalry Sanitizers LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020

Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; product retained at the border; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020

Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on other all potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020

Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico) Roque Plast SA de CV 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020

DAESI Hand Sanitizer Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico) Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto 07/10/2020 FDA tested product; benzalkonium chloride level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020

Datsen Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020

dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020

dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Earths Amenities 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020

ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by ITECH 361 on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

GelBact Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 8/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Hand Sanitizer DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Saniderm Products on 6/26/2020 and UVT Inc. on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/28/2020

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020

Hand Sanitizer Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020

Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp. 07/10/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market

Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020

Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico) Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV 7/24/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020

KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; company is not registered with FDA; additional products may be on the market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020

Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Up in the Lab 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) 7/24/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 Company tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Transliquid Technologies LLC on 7/2/2020

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market

Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Midwood Brands LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020;

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico) Transliquid Technologies LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020

NeoNatural Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020

NEXT Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Genomma Lab USA 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020

NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/21/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 7/21/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020

Parabola Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/31/2020

Plus Advanced Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020

Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Human Choice LLC 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) QualitaMed Corp. 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Polarized LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100 JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico) 07/30/2020 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020

Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020

Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products Inc. 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility as Incredible Products SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020

Selecto Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico) Bodega Latina Corp. 07/10/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico) Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV 07/10/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem SA de CV 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

TriCleanz Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer Tritanium Labs USA LLC Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020