Here’s a list of hand sanitizers that the FDA says you should avoid using

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2020, 37 minutes ago
A man used hand sanitizer as he entered a mosque in London.
A man used hand sanitizer as he entered a mosque in London.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive consumers to buy hand sanitizer, the Food and Drug Administration has recently been warning people to avoid certain brands, as they may either contain the toxic chemical methanol or have “concerningly low levels” of the active ingredient needed for disinfecting.

The FDA issued a warning in early July that some hand sanitizers are labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, and can be life-threatening when ingested, an FDA statement says.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” agency officials wrote.

Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death, FDA officials wrote.

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment,” the statement said.

An update on July 31 also noted that “FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products,” and added that the agency had updated its list to include those.

Here’s a look at products on the FDA list of hand sanitizers to avoid.

Product(s) Manufacturer Distributor Date added by FDA Product status
Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
All-Clean Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) All Clean Natural LTD 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Andy’s Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020
Andy’s Best Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Assured Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
Be Safe Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) BeSafe Industries LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Bernal Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and RediBag USA Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Payless Janitorial Corporation 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70% 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
Cavalry Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Cavalry Sanitizers LLC 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; product retained at the border; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on other all potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico) Roque Plast SA de CV 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
DAESI Hand Sanitizer Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico) Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto 07/10/2020 FDA tested product; benzalkonium chloride level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
Datsen Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Earths Amenities 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem 07/02/2020* FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by ITECH 361 on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
GelBact Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 8/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Hand Sanitizer DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Saniderm Products on 6/26/2020 and UVT Inc. on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains  methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/28/2020
Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
Hand Sanitizer Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp. 07/10/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020
Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020
Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico) Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV 7/24/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020
KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; company is not registered with FDA; additional products may be on the market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Up in the Lab 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020
Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) 7/24/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020
LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020
LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 Company tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Transliquid Technologies LLC on 7/2/2020
Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Midwood Brands LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020;
Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico) Transliquid Technologies LLC 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
NeoNatural Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
NEXT Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Genomma Lab USA 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/21/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 7/21/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
Parabola Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/31/2020
Plus Advanced Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020
Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Human Choice LLC 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) QualitaMed Corp. 07/06/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Polarized LLC 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100 JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico) 07/30/2020 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020
Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020
Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products Inc. 07/14/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility as Incredible Products SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
Selecto Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico) Bodega Latina Corp. 07/10/2020 FDA tested product; contains  methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico) Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV 07/10/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem SA de CV 07/02/2020* Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
TriCleanz Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer Tritanium Labs USA LLC Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) C&A Marketing Inc. 07/02/2020 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/10/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/17/2020
SOURCE: US Food and Drug Administration








Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss