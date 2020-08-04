Here’s a list of hand sanitizers that the FDA says you should avoid using

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive consumers to buy hand sanitizer, the Food and Drug Administration has recently been warning people to avoid certain brands, as they may either contain the toxic chemical methanol or have “concerningly low levels” of the active ingredient needed for disinfecting.
The FDA issued a warning in early July that some hand sanitizers are labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, and can be life-threatening when ingested, an FDA statement says.
“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” agency officials wrote.
Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death, FDA officials wrote.
“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment,” the statement said.
An update on July 31 also noted that “FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products,” and added that the agency had updated its list to include those.
Here’s a look at products on the FDA list of hand sanitizers to avoid.
|Product(s)
|Manufacturer
|Distributor
|Date added by FDA
|Product status
|Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inflatables LLC
|08/03/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|All Clean Natural LTD
|07/02/2020*
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Andy’s
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020
|Andy’s Best
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Assured Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|BeSafe Industries LLC
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Bernal Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inflatables LLC
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Astrum LLC
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and RediBag USA Astrum LLC
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Payless Janitorial Corporation
|07/06/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020
|Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|Cavalry
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cavalry Sanitizers LLC
|07/14/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/30/2020
|Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|08/03/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; product retained at the border; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
|Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on other all potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
|Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
|Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico)
|Roque Plast SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020
|DAESI Hand Sanitizer
|Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico)
|Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto
|07/10/2020
|FDA tested product; benzalkonium chloride level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
|Datsen Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
|dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
|dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
|Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Earths Amenities
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020
|ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Procurement Services LLC
|07/14/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|EskBiochem
|07/02/2020*
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by ITECH 361 on 7/6/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|GelBact Hand Sanitizer
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Notarika SA de CV
|8/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Notarika SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Hand Sanitizer
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Hand Sanitizer
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Saniderm Products on 6/26/2020 and UVT Inc. on 6/29/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|07/15/2020
|FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/28/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|07/15/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Gel
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.
|07/10/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
|Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020
|Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|FDA tested product; ethanol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
|Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico)
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV
|7/24/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
|KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020
|KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; company is not registered with FDA; additional products may be on the market; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020
|Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Up in the Lab
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020
|Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee)
|7/24/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/9/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|08/03/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/06/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/06/2020
|Company tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Transliquid Technologies LLC on 7/2/2020
|Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Procurement Services LLC
|07/14/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
|Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
|Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab
|07/30/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|FDA tested product; ethanol alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
|MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Midwood Brands LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020;
|Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
|Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)
|Transliquid Technologies LLC
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020
|NeoNatural
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
|NEXT Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Genomma Lab USA
|07/28/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
|NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|07/21/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|7/21/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
|Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020
|Parabola Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/31/2020
|Plus Advanced
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020
|Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Human Choice LLC
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|QualitaMed Corp.
|07/06/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Polarized LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
|JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico)
|07/30/2020
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products Inc.
|07/14/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility as Incredible Products SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020
|Selecto Hand Sanitizer
|Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bodega Latina Corp.
|07/10/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico)
|Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV
|07/10/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|EskBiochem SA de CV
|07/02/2020*
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|TriCleanz
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
|Tritanium Labs USA LLC
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|07/08/2020
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020
|Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|C&A Marketing Inc.
|07/02/2020
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/10/2020; added to import alert to stop products from entering the U.S. on 7/17/2020
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss