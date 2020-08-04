A look at Hurricane Isaias as it moves up the coast

Hurricane Isaias touched down in North Carolina at around 11 p.m. Monday night. Rain, storm surge, and strong winds continue to pelt the area as the Category 1 hurricane moves up the coast.
11:50 pm. Going back in... Ocean Isle Beach #NorthCarolina #Hurricane #ISAIAS pic.twitter.com/6cIP4tsWpu— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 4, 2020
MULTIPLE TORNADO WARNINGS in effect in far Eastern North Carolina! These warnings are prompted by rotating cells in #Isaias’s outer bands. The #tornado threat in this area will continue for a few more hours. #HurricaneIsaias #ncwx #tropics pic.twitter.com/894WFxI1Tz— Dylan Hudler (@DylanHudlerWX) August 4, 2020
Nearing 2K without power in NC and SC. About two thirds of NC under a flood warning. Have your phone charged. #ISAIAS— Janessa Webb (@JanessaWebb) August 4, 2020
The backside #Isaias’s eyewall is nearly as intense as the frontside!! Currently in Shallotte, NC #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/SyPQ5Ksryt— Eric Webb (@webberweather) August 4, 2020
Breaking: Video shows strong winds and heavy rain in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as Hurricane Isaias approaches the area. pic.twitter.com/0rkC8TlvND— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2020
9:45 pm. Ocean Blvd in North #MyrtleBeach covered in storm surge. Chasing #Hurricane #ISAIAS pic.twitter.com/PMGBbu2y0Z— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 4, 2020
