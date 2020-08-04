Rashida Tlaib faces test in Tuesday’s Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib is trying to fend off a serious challenge for her House seat in Michigan's primary on Tuesday, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, was seeking re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her sole opponent is Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. Jones on the same day defeated Tlaib to fill out the remainder of John Conyers' term.

The Democratic showdown in one of the country's poorest districts has featured Jones criticizing Tlaib's confrontational style and vowing to focus on bringing home funding. Tlaib once called the president an expletive while vowing to impeach him. He later targeted her with racist tweets.