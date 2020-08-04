In reversal, Trump promotes vote-by-mail efforts in Florida

After weeks of criticizing vote-by-mail, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to promote it in his home state of Florida.
“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” wrote Trump, who voted absentee in the state’s March primary and plans to do so again in November.
Republican confidence in mail-in voting has been dropping in polls amid Trump’s attacks, and Republican leaders in states like Florida have worried the skepticism could hamper long-running programs to turn out early votes.
Before now, Trump has also sought to make a distinction between “absentee voting” and “vote by mail.” Elections officials use the terms interchangeably. Florida dropped the term “absentee” from state statutes in 2016.
