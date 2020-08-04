What would trigger a second lockdown in Mass.? The state still hasn’t laid out clear guidelines

Governor Charlie Baker’s plan released in May identifies six key indicators guiding reopening, but it does not state what specific set of conditions would trigger a reversal. And as an increasing number of epidemiologists and doctors sound the alarm that Massachusetts will soon reach, or has already passed, the point of needing to turn back the dial on reopening, state officials still have not laid out their standards for doing so.

As concern mounts across the state over the possibility of a new surge of COVID-19 and a return to more severe restrictions, Massachusetts officials have avoided defining how bad is too bad.

Public health experts say the lack of clarity makes returning to an earlier shutdown phase — already a politically difficult decision — even more of an uphill battle.

“If you had clear rules, then everybody would be on the same page on what would happen if the indicators reached a certain point. In the absence of those clear guidelines, it becomes much more of an ad hoc judgement call,” said Caroline Buckee, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In recent weeks, Massachusetts has seen a bump in daily counts of new COVID-19 cases. The percentage of tests coming back positive has also increased slightly; the 7-day average of positive tests is hovering near 2 percent after reaching lows of 1.7 percent in early July.

Epidemiologists have said the state must be prepared to act soon to prevent a second surge and ensure schools can safely open in the fall, even if that means returning to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, when most indoor entertainment venues remained shuttered.

In a statement Monday, when asked its threshold for rolling back parts of reopening, the governor’s office instead e-mailed a statement highlighting steps the state has taken to contain the virus.

“The Baker-Polito administration instituted one of the most stringent out-of-state travel policies in the nation and thousands of travelers are submitting the required information,” the statement said. “As with all COVID-19 measures, a combination of personal responsibility and enforcement at the local and state level is necessary. The administration will augment the order if public health and travel data warrants it.”

The Department of Public Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Setting and publicly communicating clear standards for health decisions is key to the success of any public health effort, Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former health commissioner, told the Globe in June.

“Decisions should be based on science and evidence, and having those metrics in advance ensures that those are the reasons, as opposed to political considerations,” said Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. “How well we do depends on what people do.”

Across the country, she said, officials’ poor communication with the public is partly to blame for the pressure governors feel to press forward with reopening no matter what.

“[Other countries] were very clear at the beginning that reopening was not an on and off switch, it was a dial ... I do not believe that this has been done well in the US. The American people have gotten the message instead that this is a one-way street.”

Massachusetts is no exception, said Buckee, who first voiced concern over the lack of clear standards and protocols for a return to lockdown soon after Baker released his plan.

“Of course, nobody wants to go backwards. And politically, it’s challenging to ask people to return to a tighter lockdown,” she told the Globe on Tuesday. “But I do think the absence of clear guidelines mean it’s even more politically difficult to make that decision.”

Buckee said she believes it is already time for the state to return to Phase 2, citing her concern about increasing cases and test positivity rates. But she is still optimistic that if Baker clearly states his own thresholds for reopening, he can rally the public to act now and prevent further increases in transmission.

“Massachusetts has done a good job. People have taken responsibility … and I think most people would agree that we should be prioritizing safe school opening in the fall,” she said. “Most people would be amenable to going back to Phase 2, with the understanding that we’re doing this in a targeted way with a specific goal.”

Baker is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore