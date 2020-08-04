Treasured wilderness supplanted by highways

As Joan Wickersham points out (”A voyage of discovery about home,“ Opinion, Aug. 4), more than a century ago, Bostonians set aside land for the future enjoyment of the public, including riverside tracts in the city and large parcels, notably the Middlesex Fells and Blue Hills, nearby.

These treasures have, unfortunately, been marred by the march of progress — namely, by the automobile. In the 1930s and 1940s, the riverside parkways became, for all intents and purposes, highways, as the MDC turned its back on its conservation mission. Not long after, interstate highways bore through the heart of the Blue Hills and Fells, splitting up these former wilderness parcels. (Today, federal law would probably preclude such changes of use.)