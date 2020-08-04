Would schools fare better than MLB in pandemic?

The Trump administration is rushing ahead to compel states to open schools this fall, with no real plan for keeping either the students, the teachers, or the support staff healthy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball is in the second week of its season, having come up with detailed plans to cope with the pandemic. How has that worked out so far? Numerous games have already been postponed; they are proposing seven-inning doubleheaders; and they are thinking about expanding rosters. There’s a good chance they won’t be able to complete even a 60-game season. Perhaps the Trump administration should pay attention to the canary in the mine.

George Mitchell