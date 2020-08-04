Bill Russell backs the ‘Russell Rule’ to help improve diversity hiring in college athletics

Bill Russell added his name to a newly-implemented rule by the West Coast Conference that will help to promote more diversity in college athletic department hirings.

The “Russell Rule,” the first of its kind to be adopted by a Division I conference, stipulates that each school in the WCC must include a minority candidate among its final choices for any vacant position.

“It is my hope the West Coast Conference initiative will encourage other leagues and schools to make similar commitments,” Russell explained in the WCC’s announcement. “We need to be intentional if we’re going to make real change for people of color in leadership positions in college athletics. I’m proud to assist the WCC and Commissioner Nevarez by endorsing this most important initiative.”