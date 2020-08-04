Bruins-Flyers round-robin opener delivers strong ratings for NBC

The Bruins didn’t deliver their best performance Sunday in their return to the ice, but they did help deliver a big audience for NBC.

The Flyers’ 4-1 win over the Bruins in round-robin play earned a strong 5.1 rating in the Boston market.

The game did even better in Philadelphia, which was the No. 1 market (6.8 share). Boston was second, followed by Providence (3.8).