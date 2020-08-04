fb-pixel
Bruins-Flyers round-robin opener delivers strong ratings for NBC

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2020, 1 hour ago
Jake DeBrusk tries to slip the puck past the Flyers' Carter Hart during the Bruins' first game in the restart.
The Bruins didn’t deliver their best performance Sunday in their return to the ice, but they did help deliver a big audience for NBC.

The Flyers’ 4-1 win over the Bruins in round-robin play earned a strong 5.1 rating in the Boston market.

The game did even better in Philadelphia, which was the No. 1 market (6.8 share). Boston was second, followed by Providence (3.8).

The game also averaged 1.450 million viewers on NBC, making it the second-most-watched regular NHL broadcast (excluding the Winter Classic) on the network this season.

Only Saturday night’s Canadiens-Penguins matchup drew a larger average viewership (1.572 million.)

The viewership for Bruins-Flyers was 35 percent higher than the regular-season average on NBC (1.074 million).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.