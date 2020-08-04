ESPN to offer Statcast broadcast for Red Sox-Yankees Sunday Night Baseball matchup

ESPN will offer its Statcast viewing option alongside its standard Sunday Night Baseball broadcast for a pair of upcoming games, including a Red Sox-Yankees matchup August 16.

The Statcast versions of the broadcasts will air on ESPN2. The network, which has never previously offered the analytically focused broadcasts on Sunday nights, will also have the option available for an August 30 game between the Braves and Phillies.

Play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez, and MLB.com Statcast Insider Mike Petriello will provide commentary for the ESPN2 alternative viewing experiences, which deliver analytics-based commentary featuring on-screen graphics, data and information provided by Statcast AI.