Game 11: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will be in Florida to open a two-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays, hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 2.45)

RAYS (4-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (0-1, 8.00)

Game time: 6:40 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN, WEEI

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Kiermaier 3-9, Zunino 1-7, Wendle 3-5, Choi 2-6, Meadows 2-4, Lowe 1-5, Adames 1-5, Diaz 2-4, Lowe 1-2, Perez 0-2, Smith 1-1, Renfroe 0-1, Margot 0-1, Brosseau 1-1.

Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 10-26, Moreland 5-20, Martinez 6-21, Benintendi 5-18, Devers 5-18, Bradley 1-16, Vazquez 2-13, Pillar 2-8, Lin 0-3, Chavis 0-1, Plawecki 1-2.

Stat of the day: Only the Kansas City Royals (3-8) have a worse record in the American League than the Red Sox.

Notes: Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA at Tropicana Field ... The pitching staff has a 5.79 ERA and has allowed 17 homers. ... The rotation’s 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings would be the worst by any team since 2013 if it holds true. ... The Red Sox have trailed after three innings in eight of their 10 games. ... The Rays activated outfielder Austin Meadows, who has been working out in Port Charlotte after missing three weeks with a case of COVID-19.

