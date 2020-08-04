Giannis in no position to help Bucks stop Nets

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he wanted to get some of his Bucks rest at this point in the schedule.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points, while Antetokounmpo scored 16 points as he only played in the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay as the Nets beat Milwaukee, 119-116, on Tuesday afternoon to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Thursday or whenever it is we play Miami we’ll be back to something more what I guess you’d consider normal and continue to build toward the start of the playoffs,” Budenholzer said.

With a playoff spot all but wrapped up, the Nets rested Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and Caris Lavert, who scored 34 points in a win over Washington on Sunday. That allowed Jamal Crawford, 40, to make his Nets debut while playing in his first NBA game since April 9, 2019, for the Suns.

Crawford, the league’s oldest active player, checked in with 4:35 left in the first quarter, but left early in the second with an injured left hamstring and didn’t return. Crawford had 5 points and three assists in six minutes. His status for the Nets’ game against the Celtics on Wednesday night is up in the air.

“We’ll get him diagnosed and see what happens from there,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I’m telling you, I love having him around. It was awesome to see him on the floor tonight, and I look forward to him being on the floor again.”

Garrett Temple scored 19 for the Nets, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11.

For the Bucks, Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

The Nets led, 94-88, at the start of the fourth, and the Bucks went on a 16-10 run to take their first lead of the second half at 107-104 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Wilson with 5:31 left. Sterling Brown’s 3 with 3:56 left put the Bucks up, 110-107.

Chris Chiozza scored on a reverse layup, then Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a 3 with 2:59 left to put the Nets ahead to stay.

Anthony Davis admires his 3-pointer over Utah's Rudy Gobert in the first half Monday night. Kim Klement/Associated Press

Lakers secure top seed

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds as and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs Monday night by beating the Utah Jazz, 116-108.

The Lakers (51-15) own a six-game lead over the second-place Los Angeles Clippers and have five seeding games let before starting their first playoff run since 2013.

“If you’re winning enough games to secure the No. 1 seed, you’re building the right habits that are going to be necessary for you to win in the playoffs,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Obviously we have bigger aspirations than the No. 1 seed, but we are proud of the accomplishment and we’ll enjoy it while we’re getting ready to get our group ready for the playoffs.”

Utah (42-25) has clinched a playoff berth and is fifth in the West, a half-game behind Houston and a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City as of Tuesday morning.

Davis’s final basket resulted in a 4-point play with 42 seconds left, as he sank a 3-pointer while getting fouled by Rudy Gobert and made the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a 114-104 lead.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell answered with a 4-point play of his own that cut the margin to 114-106 with 36 seconds remaining, but the Jazz couldn’t get any closer. Davis made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

LeBron James scored 22 points, Dwight Howard had 11, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 10 for the Lakers.

Mitchell scored 33 and Mike Conley had 24 for Utah. Gobert added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz.

The Lakers were coming off a 107-92 loss to Toronto in which Davis shot just 2 of 7 and scored 14 points. Davis was much more active Monday right from the start, as he scored 13 points and shot 6 of 14 in the first quarter alone.

Davis had 24 points by halftime, marking the 20th time this season he’s scored at least 20 points in a half.

“Coach just told me to be more aggressive,” Davis said. “He felt like, and I felt like too, that I just kind of played into Toronto’s defense, accepted the double-team. I was making the right plays, but I still have to be aggressive at the same time.”

