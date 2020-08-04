Heat handle sluggish Celtics

The Celtics trailed by as many as 16 points before clawing back within 1 in the second half. A dunk by Daniel Theis with 4:41 left pulled Boston within 102-98, but it then went more than three minutes without a point as New Hampshire native Duncan Robinson (21 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers to essentially put the game away.

The Celtics are now 1½ games ahead of the fourth-place Heat with five games remaining.

The Celtics on Tuesday missed their opportunity to solidify the No. 3 seed, as they fell to the Heat, 112-106. Miami, which was without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) and playing for the second night in a row, never trailed in the game.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had 23 points to lead the Celtics.

Observations from the game:

▪ Unfathomably, Celtics starters made 17 of 23 3-pointers in their win over the Blazers on Sunday. No one was expecting a repeat performance, but it’s amazing how much rockier an offense looks when those shots don’t happen to go in. The Celtics missed their first eight shots from beyond the arc and finished 10 for 33.

▪ The Celtics unfurled their “best five” lineup for the final few minutes of the first half. That group includes the four top starters and guard Marcus Smart at center. Stevens has used that group sparingly this season, partly because Boston has rarely had all five players active at once, and partly because it’s risky to play with a 6-foot-4-inch center. This stint did not go well.

Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (21 points, 12 rebounds) punished Boston inside, getting to the free throw line eight times in just over a minute as Miami went on a 10-0 run.

▪ Tatum was scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game before erupting for 8 points over the final 55 seconds of the first quarter, including a tough finish on a three-point play against Derrick Jones.

Advertisement

▪ Kemba Walker once again had his minutes restriction raised slightly, this time to about 27. Walker averages just 31.4 minutes per game, so it’s reached a number that’s no longer as glaring. Still, he has seemed understandably frustrated the last few games. On Tuesday he barked at the referees several times in the first half over a lack of foul calls. For the first time in Orlando, Walker was on the floor during crunch-time minutes.

He hit a pair of free throws in the final 90 seconds, the second pulling the Celtics within 109-106 with 13 seconds left. Even though it wasn’t enough, it was an encouraging finish for him.

▪ Enes Kanter (10 points, 15 minutes) had three nice putbacks in the first half, helping clean up an emerging mess. But Miami successfully exploited him at the other end and got just about whatever look inside that it wanted.

▪ Smart has plenty of tricks when matched up against opposing big men. But his former Celtics teammate Kelly Olynyk seemed quite familiar with them in the first half. Olynyk patiently backed Smart down and avoided the power backdown that usually leads Smart to fall to the ground and draw an offensive foul. Instead, he remained patient, and he drew fouls on Smart on consecutive possessions. Olynyk (15 points) led all players with eight assists.

▪ Smart had four first-half fouls and stayed in the game after picking up his fifth in the third quarter. Coach Brad Stevens generally does not react to foul trouble, but in this case it hurt him, as Smart collected his sixth foul after making contract with Gordon Dragic at the top of the key with 3:46 left in the third.

Advertisement

Adebayo did what he wanted with the Celtics in the post. He constantly used his speed, athleticism and strength to overpower Boston and draw one foul after another. He attempted 18 free throws and was primarily responsible for getting the Celtics into extensive foul trouble. The only good news for the Celtics was that he missed seven of his attempts from the line.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.