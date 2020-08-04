Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be eligible immediately at BC

The 6-foot-5-inch dual-threat quarterback will have three seasons of eligibility at BC.

Boston College sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred in January from Notre Dame , will be able to play this season after being granted immediate eligibility Tuesday by the NCAA.

Jurkovec was one of the first pieces that new coach Jeff Hafley added after being in December. The Eagles needed a starting-caliber quarterback once it was clear that three-year starter Anthony Brown wouldn’t be returning. J

Getting his transfer waiver approved was troublesome, however. It was initially denied before going through an appeal process.

BC players began somewhat of a social media campaign using the #FreeJurk hashtag to implore the NCAA to rule in his favor.

Despite the high expectations set for him when he signed with Notre Dame in 2018 as a four-star recruit out of Pine-Richland (Pa.) High School, Jurkovec played in just eight games in two seasons with the Fighting Irish.

He backed up starter Ian Book both years, seeing the field six times last season, and completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

When Book announced in December that he wanted to return for his senior season, there were rumblings that Jurkovec would be open to opportunities elsewhere.

“I don’t think I got too much of an opportunity to showcase what I can do, but it was fun being out there,” Jurkovec said before the Eagles kicked off spring practices in January. “I love the game. I love competing.”

In searching for a new landing spot, Jurkovec said he wanted to find coaches who believed in him and would aid in his development, and he found them in Hafley and BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti. The Eagles had just begun laying the groundwork in the spring for what will be Hafley’s first season before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all sports.

BC now has seven quarterbacks on the roster, including redshirt junior Dennis Grosel, who started seven games last season, taking over in October when Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.