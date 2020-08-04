fb-pixel

Photos and video from the scene in Beirut, where a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese city

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2020, 1 hour ago
The aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut.
The aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, causing widespread injuries and damage. Here are images and video from the scene.

Residents gathered by damaged buildings following a large explosion at the Port of Beirut in Beirut.
Residents gathered by damaged buildings following a large explosion at the Port of Beirut in Beirut. Hasan Shaaban/Bloomberg
Security forces gathered at the site of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Security forces gathered at the site of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut. ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images
A wounded man is helped by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in Beirut.
A wounded man is helped by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in Beirut. ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images


This story will be updated.

Firefighters evacuated a wounded man from the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
Firefighters evacuated a wounded man from the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut. ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images
The scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
The scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut. AFP via Getty Images
The scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
The scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut. AFP via Getty Images

