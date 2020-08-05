‘CREEM’ of the ’70s rock crop

If you were a rock ‘n’ roll-besotted teen in the 1970s, you were living in the end times. Junk like “ Billy Don’t Be a Hero ” clogging Top 40 radio, prog bands like ELP filling arenas with the sounds of farting synthesizers, and mad dogs like Iggy Pop and Johnny Rotten barking on the fringes. CREEM, a bratty music ‘zine out of Detroit, was the only periodical of the time to capture this zeitgeist in all its pimply, anarchic glory. That a new documentary about the people who wrote and published it is this close to a shambling mess is both appropriate and cheering.

The subtitle of Scott Crawford’s film was also the CREEM motto: “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine.” The statement was a hoisted middle finger to Rolling Stone, which courted the elites on the coast and published serious pieces on politics and culture. By contrast, the CREEM brain trust under publisher Barry Kramer was rooted in the rusted-out aesthetic of post-boom Motor City, with a Midwestern lack of pretension and a love of sheer, obnoxious noise.

Alice Cooper in "CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine." Greenwich Entertainment

To read CREEM was to triangulate a teen monthly, a heavy metal broadside, and Mad magazine. Cover copy ran along the lines of “Alice Cooper’s Alcohol Cookbook and Timetable for World Conquest” and the writing inside could be simultaneously juvenile and incisive. In the hands of the magazine’s most fearless critic, Lester Bangs, rock journalism became an outrageous blurt somewhere between Kerouac, Walt Whitman, Hunter S. Thompson, and Elvises Presley and Costello. (On the occasion of Presley’s death in 1977, Bangs, who was portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2000 film “Almost Famous,” wrote one of the all-time great rock obituaries, concluding with the thought that since we would never again agree on anything the way we agreed on the King, “I won’t bother to say goodbye to his corpse. I will say goodbye to you.”)

One achievement of the documentary, which is newly available in virtual screenings via both the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theaters, is to remind a viewer there was much more to CREEM than Lester Bangs. As testosterone-drenched as the magazine’s subjects and attitude could be, it also served as a launching pad for a generation of women rock writers, including Ann Powers, Lisa Robinson, and Jaan Uhelszki, who co-produced the documentary and recalls the time she joined KISS onstage in full band makeup for an article.

That said, the dominant CREEM triumvirate in the glory days of the mid-‘70s consisted of Bangs, publisher Kramer, and editor Dave Marsh. The last signed up as a lanky 19-year-old Wayne State student with an acid pen and utter scorn for rock pieties. It was Marsh who coined the term “punk rock” — in a 1971 article about ? and the Mysterians (“96 Tears”) — which was soon extended to a new generation of provocateurs. Meanwhile, Kramer moved the staff from a crime-infested inner-city neighborhood to a country commune and finally to something approximating an actual workplace.

Michael Stipe in "CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine." Greenwich Entertainment

“CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” feels both overstuffed and haphazardly organized; it breaks no new formal ground and is awfully skimpy on the music, which is less a creative issue than a budget problem. Yet Crawford brings on just about everyone who was there as a talking head except the Talking Heads: then-stars like Cooper and Joan Jett and future rockers like Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. Stipe recalls coming across a copy of CREEM during school detention, a moment equivalent to the heavens opening to show him the way. Hollywood director Cameron Crowe talks of the days as a teen rock journalist he mined for “Almost Famous.” Rock-critic graybeards Greil Marcus and Robert Christgau weigh in with pith and snark respectively.

The ones you want to hear from most are, not surprisingly, dead. Bangs, who had moved on to Rolling Stone and the Village Voice by 1976, overdosed in 1982. Kramer, whose wife Connie and son JJ testify here to his mercurial passion and insecurities, preceded him by a year. The magazine changed hands a number of times before shuttering in 1989, but JJ Kramer now owns the brand and the archives and with this movie hopes to reintroduce them to a new generation. And why not? One thing about CREEM is that it always rises to the top.

★★½

CREEM: AMERICA’S ONLY ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MAGAZINE

Directed by Scott Crawford. Written by Crawford and Jaan Uhelszki. Starring Lester Bangs Cameron Crowe, Dave Marsh, Uhelszki. Available for virtual screening via the Brattle and the Coolidge Corner. 75 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13: sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll).









