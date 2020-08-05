LA threatens to punish party-throwers by cutting off power

Los Angeles has a new tool to dissuade large parties that double as virus super-spreader events: shutting off offending properties’ electricity and water.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he’s authorized the city to cut water and power in “egregious cases” of houses, businesses and other venues hosting large gatherings, effective Friday night.

“We’ve seen the reports of some large parties and gatherings in flagrant violations of health orders,” he said in a press conference late Wednesday. “These house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the Hills.”