NYC imposes traveler checkpoints to enforce quarantine; violators face fines up to $10,000

New York City will stop travelers from 35 states and territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates at train stations, airports, and bridge and tunnel crossings to enforce quarantine rules, requiring people to sign forms that will enable officials to keep tabs on their whereabouts.

The city will deliver food, medication and provide hotel rooms for travelers who need them, said Ted Long, who is in charge of the test-and-trace program. Officials increased the restrictions after noticing several instances of infected people arriving from states with high transmission rates, Long said.

“We have come so far, with eight weeks in which we’ve kept our infection rate below 3%,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Now we need to do the same when it comes to people who are traveling.”