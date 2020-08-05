Wayfair reports its first profitable quarter in Q2 financials

On Wednesday, Wall Street saw a glimpse of what they’d been promising, as the company outperformed expectations in its second-quarter financials, and reported its first profitable quarter since the company went public in October 2014.

“You actually capture market share faster” during a recession, Conine told the Globe in 2018 , as customers become more price-sensitive.

Wayfair cofounders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine have always had a quick retort for anyone wondering whether their home furnishings site could weather an economic downturn: Yes, they could. And in fact, they predicted it would thrive.

“We are all currently living and operating in uncertain times, which are dominated by the global pandemic as well as pressing social issues,” Shah said on Wednesday. “The second quarter was a very strong period for Wayfair. Our strategic long term investments positioned us well to serve our customers and to quickly adapt during a challenging time.”

He said the company saw “unprecedented demand” in the quarter and record numbers of new and repeat customers, with 26 million total customers as of June 30, an increase of 46 percent over last year.

The company reported its earnings per share at $3.31, which was better than the $0.95 that analysts had estimated. And revenue for the quarter was $4.3 billion versus an estimate of $4.04 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly profit was $273.9 million. (The company had been profitable in its pre-IPO and pre-venture capital days.)

Still, it’s been a tumultuous year for one of Boston’s fastest-growing companies. In February, Wayfair announced it had grown too quickly and would be laying off 550 workers — or 3 percent of its workforce — including 350 in Boston. At the time, Shah acknowledged the company had become less efficient and had been investing in too many disparate areas.

The company now employs 16,200 workers worldwide, according to Wednesday’s earnings call. As of late morning, Wayfair stock was up 1.8 percent, with a share price around $296.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.