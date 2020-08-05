Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 28) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A Franklin’s gull was found among 375 laughing gulls at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and a black-headed gull was found in the nearby marsh. A harlequin duck continued near the inlet.

Someone’s escaped pet budgerigar was the strangest sighting at Race Point in Provincetown, but other sightings included a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a black-headed gull, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, a glaucous gull, 7 parasitic jaegers, 1,000 common terns, 220 roseate terns, 400 Cory’s shearwaters, 350 great shearwaters, 700 sooty shearwaters, and 90 Manx shearwaters.