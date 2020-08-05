The Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel reopens on its 108th birthday

The historic Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel and its attached restaurant, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, will start to welcome guests again on Aug. 7 after being closed for four months — just one day before the 108th anniversary of its original opening. And it’s being celebrated with a weekend “Birthday Flash Sale,” where anyone can book a night at the hotel through March 2021 for just $108. (Nights at the Plaza usually run between $400 to $500.)
“We are overjoyed to reopen the hotel on this particularly momentous occasion, as it falls on the hotel’s 108th birthday,” said general manager George Terpilowski in a statement. “Since its opening in 1912, the hotel has been a symbol of Boston’s rich history and elegance, and its storied hallways haven’t been the same without our friends, family, and community. As we collectively celebrate the hotel’s reopening and birthday, we’re also looking ahead to its bright future.”
The $108 flash sale ends Aug. 9, but a number of other deals will be offered past that day. For example, guests can use the Stay Close package until Aug. 22 to get a buy one, get one free deal for booking consecutive nights. And Massachusetts residents can get 15 percent off and a room upgrade all year. Residents looking for a venue can also opt for the Minimony package to host small, one-hour gatherings for up to 10 people in one of the regal ballrooms. Prices start at $1,000.
Originally opened in 1912, the Copley hotel at the former site of the Museum of Fine Arts has a long history in the city. It has seven floors and was designed by Henry Janeway Hardenbergh, also the architect behind The Plaza in New York.
