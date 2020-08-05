The Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel reopens on its 108th birthday

The historic Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel and its attached restaurant, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, will start to welcome guests again on Aug. 7 after being closed for four months — just one day before the 108th anniversary of its original opening. And it’s being celebrated with a weekend “Birthday Flash Sale,” where anyone can book a night at the hotel through March 2021 for just $108. (Nights at the Plaza usually run between $400 to $500.)

“We are overjoyed to reopen the hotel on this particularly momentous occasion, as it falls on the hotel’s 108th birthday,” said general manager George Terpilowski in a statement. “Since its opening in 1912, the hotel has been a symbol of Boston’s rich history and elegance, and its storied hallways haven’t been the same without our friends, family, and community. As we collectively celebrate the hotel’s reopening and birthday, we’re also looking ahead to its bright future.”