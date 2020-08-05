Boston will let individual schools decide on remote or hybrid models for the fall

School officials said no schools will have all students return full time at once.

The variation reflects the inherent difficulties of crafting a reopening plan in a district with 125 schools. Some middle and high schools are woefully under-enrolled, while many elementary schools and the city’s three exam schools don’t have much space to spare, making it impossible to guarantee 6 feet of social distancing if they split classes in half for alternating days of in-person instruction.

Boston public school officials have decided against taking a one-size-fits-all strategy in reopening classrooms this fall, enabling schools to either alternate between in-person and remote learning or to operate classes fully online, officials announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The details are part of the school system’s latest version of its reopening plan that will be presented to the School Committee on Wednesday night. Officials are aiming to have classes begin on the first scheduled day of the school year, Sept. 10, but all of that hinges on if COVID-19 infection rates are low enough across the city and its neighborhoods to allow for a safe return to classes.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said it has been difficult crafting the plan, given the uncertainties about the virus. A final call on returning to classrooms probably won’t be made until right before the school year begins and will be done in consultation with Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission.

“It has weighed on all of us, and I understand the concern out there in the community – we all do,” she said, stressing that safety is the district’s top priority. “We are watching closely what is happening with the numbers and making sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves in these plans.”

The decision could be complicated by the return of scores of college students to the city from across the nation, including states hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Public Schools students in grades 7-12 rely heavily on the MBTA to get to and from school — as do many college students who live off campus.

Advertisement

A return to in-person classes would like occur in waves, starting with students in grades 1-8. High schoolers and preschoolers would follow, but it remains unclear how many days or weeks could separate their returns.

High schools have, perhaps, the biggest headache, trying to schedule hundreds of classes — a process that typically begins in the spring or earlier — and now complicated by trying to split individual classes in half or thirds to accommodate in-person socially distant learning. Class sizes in Boston top off at 31 students, and many older buildings have undersized classrooms.

Cassellius said she expects only a few schools would do only remote learning, if all others are doing a mix of in-person and remote learning. Unique circumstances most likely would include severe space constraints.

However, the school system is under increasing pressure from the Boston Teachers Union to begin the school year with remote learning. A union survey released last week revealed three-quarters of its members favor starting the year remotely and two-thirds are at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection or live with someone who is at high risk.

When schools teach remotely, the school system’s revised plan calls for teachers to report to school and deliver those lessons from their classrooms via the Internet. Teachers in high-risk groups can receive an exemption.

Advertisement

School officials conceded in the revised plan the “hybrid model is not perfect.”

“Many have commented that the simultaneous teaching of students in person and online is impossible for our BPS teachers to do, no matter what technology supports are provided,” the report stated. “Now is the time to identify how BPS teachers can equitably teach all students — each of whom is legally entitled to structured instructional time, every day of the school year. That is the task before us; the time to complete that task is now.”

School officials will be soliciting public input over the next few weeks and individual schools will submit plans to the school system on the hybrid and remote learning plans by Aug. 21.

“Given that all of our school facilities are different, it is likely that there will be some variation in how schools safely welcome back students this fall,” the report stated. “We will continue to work in partnership with school leaders to define these guardrails and plan for the safe reopening of all of our schools.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.