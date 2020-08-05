Concord Coach Lines resuming service Aug. 16 with extra precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

“Concord Coach Lines service between N.H., Maine, Boston, and Logan Airport is scheduled to resume on Sunday, August 16, 2020. “The safety of our employees, passengers, and communities are our first priority. We are committed to ensuring that we operate responsibly, and with this in mind.”

The company said Wednesday in a statement posted to its website that it’s resuming service in less than two weeks.

Concord Coach Lines, which suspended its bus service in late March following reports that a passenger stricken with COVID-19 took trips earlier that month on the line from New Hampshire to Boston, is getting back on the road.

The company website lays out a number of steps Concord Coach says it’s taking to protect patrons, including “frequent disinfection” of high-touch surfaces at every terminal, plexiglass dividers and hand sanitizer at all counters; rearranging and removing some seating at terminals to promote social distancing; reducing bus capacity; installing “new, upgraded, filters” in the bus HVAC systems; and conducting “enhanced disinfecting throughout each day” on every vehicle.

“We work hard to promote a healthy, safe, and comfortable environment for our employees and passengers. We understand that this is a challenging time and that you may not be ready to travel yet,” the company site says. “When you are ready to travel again, know that we’ve done everything we can to be ready for you.”

Back in March, the company had announced a suspension in service on its website.

“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 28, 2020, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all operations until further notice,” the bus line said at the time.

Concord Coach had said it decided to suspend operations with the health and safety of staff, passengers, and the communities it serves in mind.

In a prior March statement, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said an infected person ― whose name, age and gender were withheld ― boarded a Concord Coach Lines bus early on March 11 that traveled from Concord to Boston. The patient rode the bus line again on March 13, 14, and 16, going to and from Boston.

