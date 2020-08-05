Crews in Mass. clean up after Tropical Storm Isaias; 136,000 still without power

Eversource reported that there were 36,715 customers in New Hampshire who were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There were 136,645 customers in the state without power as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Some of the worst-hit towns included Monterey (88 percent of customers were without power); Middlefield (85 percent); Shutesbury (94 percent); and Westfield (74 percent).

Crews continued to work to clear streets and restore power in towns hardest by Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused widespread outages in Massachusetts and damage from strong winds and rain, officials said.

There were widespread reports of trees down in communities across Massachusetts.

In Braintree, police tweeted that a “massive” tree fell and crushed a parked car at the corner of Oak Street and Storrs Avenue. A tree also fell on a car on Central Street in Easton, and a tree fell on a home in Concord. In Brockton, MEMA officials said the tents at a “Stop The Spread” test site were damaged. The test site was not open at the time and no injuries were reported, and officials said they are coordinating with the vendor to repair or replace the testing tents.

In Sharon, firefighters were surveying the damage done by a tree that strong winds knocked into a home on Beach Street Tuesday afternoon. The tree punctured a hole in the roof and hit gas and water lines. Though neighbors said one family member was home at the time of the crash, no one was hurt.

Mike Driscoll, 76, said he was at his Sharon home when he heard a loud crash on his normally quiet street.

“The wind was supposed to be 40, 50 miles [per hour], but this must have been 60, 70 miles to knock over that tree,” he said. When he saw the fallen tree and his neighbor standing outside in the wind, he invited her to stay in his house until help arrived.

The downed tree seems to be an outlier in Sharon, where on Wednesday morning, most streets were littered with little more than scattered leaves and twigs.

Several towns in western and central parts of the state were battered by high winds.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, more than half of the residents in nine towns in Hampden County were without power, according to MEMA.

In Holland and Wales, where all residents are currently without power, several roads were blocked off and power lines were down due to fallen trees.

“Some of our personnel have been on duty all night and some have been on duty since approximately 7 a.m. yesterday,” Holland police said in a Facebook post. The officers “still continue [working] today with very little or no break in between.”

There was no update on when power will be restored or when roads will open, but crews are working on both, Holland police said.

In the Hamilton Reservoir Residents Facebook page, several residents of the Holland neighborhoodposted pictures of trees that fell into the reservoir, narrowly missing boats and houses.

In neighboring Sturbridge, wind knocked down trees, causing power outages and road closures as well, according to police. As of 9 a.m., roughly 800 residents were without power.

“We haven’t been hit like this in some time now, so it’s been the most significant storm in a while,” said interim Police Chief Earl Dessert.

Since Tuesday evening, officers responded to 38 calls for assistance directly related to the storm in Sturbridge, Dessert said. About a dozen trees were down across several power lines.

No injuries or property damage was reported, he said.

In Hampden, a small town near Springfield, there were over 30 known locations where trees downed power lines, Hampden police said in a Facebook post around 8:30 a.m.

“Nearly half the town is still without power,” the post said. “Our department does not have any estimated times for power restoration.”

Across New England, over 2,500 National Grid employees are working on restorations, the company said in a tweet.

“They are removing downed wires, trees, broken poles and other hazards, focusing on public safety and repairing damage,” the tweet said. “Crews have been working around the clock and will restore service as quickly and safely as possible as they continue the labor-intensive cleanup and restoration effort.”

The National Weather Service said Wednesday will be much calmer compared to Tuesday, but beach-goers should be careful of dangerous conditions in the water. “Much quieter weather ahead today compared to yesterday. Will be quite warm & generally dry today,” forecasters tweeted. “Be aware of dangerous surf conditions and a higher risk for rip currents will exist on south-facing beaches.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore