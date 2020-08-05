Dave Epstein’s Rhode Island weekend forecast

Thursday is a sunny and beautiful day with readings in the 80s around greater Providence, but in the 70s along the south coast.

Yesterday’s tropical storm is now history and there is still some cleanup for those of you who had tree damage. Most of Rhode island escaped without much in the way of rainfall and little to no severe weather. Now we are looking at a dry stretch for a day before another system approaches from the south.

During Friday, moisture will move up from the Atlantic and bring the chance for a few showers along the south coast of Rhode Island into parts of Massachusetts including Cape Cod. Rainfall could amount to a tenth to perhaps a third of an inch if there are some heavier elements passing through.

Some rain is likely Friday into Friday night for southern New England COD Weather

With all the clouds on Friday, and a wind from the east, it will be one of the cooler days we have seen in quite some time. Readings will generally remain in the 70s along with moderate levels of humidity. It’s not really a great beach day.

A cooler than average day for early August is on tap for Friday. WeatherBell

The weekend is looking pretty stunning, with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will generally be light, but predominantly from the south coming off Block Island Sound and Narragansett Bay.

Inland areas will reach near 80 Saturday, but it will stay in the upper 70s at the beaches. Sunday will be hotter inland, but similar if you’re headed to the water.

Tides are high this weekend around noon, and with water temperatures in the low to mid 70s, it will be an ideal weekend to do some swimming. Seas will have calmed down from Isaias as well.

Block Island will be the coolest as usual with readings in the mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend but warming towards 80 early next week. Monday will bring the possibility of another 90 degree day for greater Providence, it would be the 4th this month and 17th since July 1st, it’s been a hot summer for sure for the Ocean State.