Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel reopening Friday on eve of 108th anniversary

In response to the pandemic, the statement said, “we have partnered with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry.”

“We are excited to share that Fairmont Copley Plaza is reopening its doors as of Friday, August 7th, on the eve of our 108-year anniversary!” the statement said. “We’ve missed you all and are thrilled to welcome our friends, family and community back into our historic hotel. As always, caring for you is our top priority.”

The Fairmont Copley Plaza is reopening its doors Friday ahead of its 108-year anniversary and taking steps to keep guests safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the luxury Back Bay hotel said in a statement posted to its website this week.

The hotel directed visitors to the website AllStayWell.com for more information on its safety protocols.

The many safeguards include mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check; required face coverings for guests and staff in all indoor public spaces; and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting with “EPA-registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19,″ according to the site.

Martha Sheridan, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Globe last month that about half of the 100-plus hotels in Boston and Cambridge remained closed, although that number at the time was improving by the day.

During the worst of the pandemic, hotels in Massachusetts could offer rooms only for “essential” guests: health care workers, flight crews, displaced families. Many hotels closed down entirely as a result, furloughing thousands of workers.

They were allowed to start accepting other visitors again at the start of Phase 2, on June 8. Even so, it’s been a slow return.

The Lenox Hotel on Boylston Street was among the hotels that reopened in June.

“Today, I am ecstatic to share that our doors are open!” wrote Lenox president Dan Donahue in a June 18 message posted to the hotel’s website. " ... I can assure you of one thing that will never change when you stay with us – the steadfast dedication in each of us to make you feel as cared for and special as ever. I have long said that while you may not remember exactly what we did for you when you were with us, we are confident that you will long remember how we made you feel when you were here – looked after and safe! Just as our doors are wide open, so are our arms (six feet away!) as we get the pleasure of welcoming you back! Hope to see you soonest!”

