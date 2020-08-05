Falling tree crushes part of Oxford home built in 1840; narrowly misses elderly couple

A large elm tree had crashed through and destroyed the side porch of the nearly 200-year-old colonial. Bacon and his Myrtle, both 86, have lived there for 45 years. Both were home when the tree came down but they were not hurt.

“All of a sudden down comes this tree right in front of the room I was sitting in,” Bacon said. “It took the whole porch right down and took out a section of the roof.”

Roger Bacon, a retired high school principal in Oxford, was watching the evening news Tuesday about 6 p.m. when he heard a startling crack from outside.

The Bacons also have a tenant living in their in-law apartment, but she was out visiting friends when the tree came down.

Myrtle had been on the porch moments before the tree came crashing down.

“I went out to wash some rugs and I was shaking them out on the porch,” she said. “I came in to put them in the wash, then ‘Bang!‘ ”

The porch was destroyed, but Myrtle is glad her two UConn rocking chairs were not damaged, nor her potted flowers on the steps outside.

“We didn’t lose anything hardly, except our nice porch,” she said. “We have lunch out there almost every day.”

The Bacons’ daughter, Sara, lives in Los Angeles and was planning for a visit home this week but her flight was cancelled. Sara was 15 years old when she moved into the Oxford house with her parents and three older sisters.

Her childhood bedroom is just below the section of the roof that was struck.

“If I had gone home, I probably would have been in that room,” she said in a telephone interview.

Sara, 56, said she got an emergency text alert on her phone that said her parents house was on fire. She quickly called her father, who told her the fire department came because a tree had come down on their home.

“I’m just glad they’re alright,” she said.

The tree has since been removed and a cover was placed on the damaged section of the roof to keep rain water from pouring in. Bacon said he hopes to get the porch fixed up soon. The couple lives across the street from the town green, and the porch is a perfect spot to sit down and listen to music when live bands perform on a summer evening, he said.

“It was a beautiful porch, it made the whole house,” he said.

Sara said a new porch is the silver lining around this scary event.

“They sit out there all the time, it’s their favorite place to be,” she said. “At least they’re getting a new porch. They’ll be excited about that.”

