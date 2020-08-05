fb-pixel

Gusts from storm hit 147 mph on Mt. Washington, a record for August

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 5, 2020, 1 hour ago
The summit of Mount Washington, with the weather observatory where a record windspeed of 231mph was recorded, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tropical Storm Isaias brought the heaviest gusts ever recorded in the month of August on Mt. Washington’s peak Tuesday as wind speeds reached 147 mph, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

The weather was violent enough to knock out both the main and secondary internet sources at the Mount Washington Observatory, though workers there managed to share updates on Facebook with minimal cellular service.

The previous record for August was 142 mph set in 1954, according to information on the Mount Washington Observatory’s website.

The highest wind speed ever recorded on the peak was 231 mph during a springtime storm on April 12, 1934, Clair said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.