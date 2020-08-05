Gusts from storm hit 147 mph on Mt. Washington, a record for August

Tropical Storm Isaias brought the heaviest gusts ever recorded in the month of August on Mt. Washington’s peak Tuesday as wind speeds reached 147 mph, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The weather was violent enough to knock out both the main and secondary internet sources at the Mount Washington Observatory, though workers there managed to share updates on Facebook with minimal cellular service.
Both our main and secondary internet sources are down. We are posting this with the single bar of service one of us...Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Posting from that single bar of service again. Winds are moving back down as winds start to shift back around to...Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
The previous record for August was 142 mph set in 1954, according to information on the Mount Washington Observatory’s website.
The highest wind speed ever recorded on the peak was 231 mph during a springtime storm on April 12, 1934, Clair said.
