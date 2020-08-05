Male dead, Chelmsford town employee seriously injured in crash

A male was killed and a Chelmsford Department of Public Works employee was seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a type of tractor that was being used to clear debris from Tuesday’s storms, officials said.

Chelmsford police responded to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street at about 9:30 p.m., the department said in a statement.

The male was driving the pickup truck and collided with a town-owned “front-end loader that was being driven down the road,” the statement said. The male, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.