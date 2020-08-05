Male dead, Chelmsford town employee seriously injured in crash

A male was killed and a Chelmsford Department of Public Works employee was seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a type of tractor that was being used to clear debris from Tuesday’s storms, officials said.
Chelmsford police responded to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street at about 9:30 p.m., the department said in a statement.
The male was driving the pickup truck and collided with a town-owned “front-end loader that was being driven down the road,” the statement said. The male, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A front-end loader is a tractor with a bucket mounted on the front.
The Chelmsford DPW employee who was driving the front-end loader was taken to Lowell General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the statement said. His condition was unknown.
Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, leaving more than 220,000 electric customers across the state without power and toppling trees and power lines. Much of the heavy damage occurred in Central and Western Massachusetts.
Chelmsford police officials and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the cause of the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
