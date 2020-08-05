Mayors are 😡 with Governor Raimondo right now

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it might finally be time to dome our state and ban those carpetbaggers from Connecticut and Massachusetts once and for all. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 19,390 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 123 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.7 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 1,011. There were 80 people in the hospital, 14 in intensive care, and six were on ventilators.

Rhode Island’s municipal leaders have largely praised Governor Gina Raimondo’s handling of the coronavirus, but they’re growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as a lack of financial support for cities and towns from her administration.

The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns said Tuesday that the state’s decision to change how it distributes aid – think car tax money and payments in lieu of taxes – was the latest budget blow for municipalities.

In most years, the state sends millions of dollars in aid to communities in July and August, which allows them to cover large expenses like pension and bond payments early in the fiscal year, which begins July 1.

But because a state budget has not been approved for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the mayors and town administrators were informed last week that those payments would come in monthly allotments.

The state maintains that the changes in the way it distributes funding is only temporary and designed to give itself maximum flexibility, but the mayors say it’s already causing them headaches.

”Delaying these state payments will lead to serious financial challenges for some communities,” Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said in a prepared statement.

Bristol, Cranston, Newport, Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield, Warwick, and Woonsocket are among the hardest hit communities, as each of them has received at least $1 million less in state aid than they were expecting.

In Providence, the city typically uses the bulk of its state aid – not counting education funding – to make large deposits to its pension fund. Those payments are now on hold until the city receives more funding.

”Without this crucial funding, particularly payments in lieu of taxes, our ability to deliver the high-quality city services residents rely on, especially during difficult times, will be severely affected,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza. “These are resources that help our city meet our debt obligations in a timely and predictable way and support our residents.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ This is important: Ed Fitzpatrick reports that accidental drug overdose deaths are on track to reach record levels in Rhode Island this year.

⚓ Providence City Councilwoman Kat Kerwin is facing intense criticism for the police body camera footage released this week that shows her attempting to intervene in a noise dispute at her friend’s bar, but those who support her say her willingness to push boundaries is why she has become one of the most influential progressives in the state.

⚓ With Rhode Island facing a spike in coronavirus cases, Massachusetts and Connecticut now say travelers from our state have to self-quarantine or prove they have recently tested negative for the disease before they can vacation in those states.

⚓ As colleges prepare to reopen, they’re more concerned than ever about the mental health of their students.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus press briefing is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Reminder: If you want to vote in the Sept. 8 primary, you have to be registered by Sunday.

⚓ If you want to learn more about the Restore Rhode Island grants for small businesses, the Rhode Island Hospitality Association is hosting a virtual workshop at 10 a.m.

