Museum reopening, photography, and ‘Bass in the Grass'

On Aug. 15 and 16, Beverly Main Streets will host its inaugural Art in the Park event, called “Bass in the Grass.” Local artists will paint 31 large bass-shaped profiles to be auctioned online and viewed in person. The event will be held in person (with safety and social distancing in mind) at Hale Farm at 39 Hale St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A mask will be required and capacity will be limited. Gentile Brewing and a food truck will offer refreshments from 1 to 5 p.m. After the event, the bass will be on display outside downtown businesses until Sept. 18 with an online auction being held from Aug. 15 to Sept. 18. For more information, visit www.bevmain.org/bassinthegrass/ .

The Concord Museum has reopened its doors and announced the extension of the national national exhibition “Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere and His Ride” through Oct. 12. The museum will operate with new safety measures including online ticketing only, social distancing, and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.concordmuseum.org .

Advertisement

The Duxbury Camera Club is celebrating 2020 with the publication of “Photographing Duxbury,” a photographic picture book created to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony. The book offers a modern take on the beauty of Duxbury through photos by Camera Club members. For more information or to order the book, visit thestudiofduxbury.com.

Gore Place in Waltham is offering a guided tour of the historic grounds titled “My Farm at Waltham.” Learn the history of the mansion, carriage house, and farmer’s cottage during the 45-minute tour. Tours are limited to nine guests with face mask and social distancing requirements. Tours will run on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 1 and 3 p.m. Advanced tickets will be required and cost $15 per person. You must order tickets online. To order tickets and for more information, visit goreplace.org.

Advertisement

On Aug. 9, the Chelmsford Center for the Arts will host a “Dacey’s Daisy Sneaker Event.” The Dacey Zouzas Endowment for the Arts has donated 25 pairs of girls sneakers painted by local artist Angelina Tavares of Forty Kicks. In order to reserve a pair of sneakers, e-mail info@chelmsfordarts.org. You will then be given a pick-up window where Tavares will personalize the shoes. The Chelmsford Center for the Arts is located at 1A North Road. For e-mailing information, shoe sizes, and further information, visit chelmsfordarts.org/aug-9th-daceys-daisy-sneaker-event/.

Delvyn Case, associate professor of music at Wheaton College and music director of The Great Woods Symphony Orchestra, will host a musical history lesson on party music through the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy on Aug. 12. (Learn the history behind some of your favorite songs during these virtual lessons hosted on Zoom. Where did they come from and how have they influenced music going forward? The classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and the Zoom link and further information can be accessed through the library’s website at thomascranelibrary.org.

On Aug. 20, M.J. Rose, best-selling author of “Tiffany Blues,” will be the guest of honor at the Mansfield Public Library’s Author Zoom Series as part of the Imagine Your Summer 2020 program. The event will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to all although registration is required to join the Zoom Meeting Room. For more information or to register, contact Whitney Brown, Reference/Teen Librarian, at (508) 261-7380 or wkbrown@sailsinc.org.

Advertisement











