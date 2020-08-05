Roxbury man arrested in fatal February shooting in Dorchester

Ramsure is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.

Officers arrested Sabrion Ramsure, 25, on Parker Street around 5:20 p.m. on an outstanding warrant on charges of murder and armed kidnapping, police said in a statement.

Boston police arrested a Roxbury man Wednesday in connection with a fatal February shooting in Dorchester, the department said.

On Feb. 20, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot near 89 Woodrow Ave. and found Victor Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Lopez, 46, of Dorchester, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

