Smith College is the latest in Massachusetts to switch course, go online

Instead, all Smith College students will learn remotely, president Kathleen McCartney wrote in a message to the college community.

Citing the increasing transmission of the coronavirus and failed attempts this summer to safely re-open schools and camps, Smith College announced Wednesday that it no longer plans to brings students to campus this fall.

“Given new scientific evidence, as well as recent and troubling trends nationally and in Massachusetts, I have come to the difficult conclusion that we should not bring students back to campus for the fall semester,” McCartney wrote.

Smith, in Northampton, enrolls nearly 3,000 students, mostly women.

In early July, McCartney had invited first-year students, sophomores, and seniors graduating in January to come and live on or near campus. But the outlook for the pandemic has worsened since then, forcing the college to change course, she wrote.

In recent weeks, colleges across the country have been pulling back on their plans to bring students back in the fall and teach in-person. Last week George Washington University, Georgetown University, and American University, all in the Washington, D.C., area, announced that they would be almost entirely online in the fall, backing away from previously announced plans to offer in-person classes. Two weeks ago, three historically Black universities in the Atlanta area — Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse College — announced they would start the semester online, after previously saying they would bring a portion of their students back to campus and teach both in-person and online.

Most higher education institutions in Massachusetts have stuck to their initial plans to bring students back to campus. Berklee College of Music in Boston has been among the exceptions, opting recently to teach students exclusively online.

In her message, McCartney said she was persuaded to change course because of recent changes, including the wider community spread, including in Massachusetts, which had previously lowered its transmission rates. Recent news of camps and schools, including the Israeli public school system’s inability to limit the spread of the virus, also factored into her decision, she said.

“As critical as higher education may be, none of us wants it to be the driver of a second wave of virus transmission in our host communities,” McCartney said.

Unlike other colleges that have recently switched to entirely online education for the fall, Smith did not announce any tuition reduction. Some schools have offered students tuition discounts or grants to help them pay for more reliable technology to participate in classes.

Smith has said that it will offer students more financial aid and has rolled back a planned tuition increase.

