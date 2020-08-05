Wareham’s risk level for EEE raised to high

The samples were taken in Carver and Wareham in Plymouth County and from Canton in Norfolk County, the release said.

The increase came after EEE was found in 10 new mosquito samples taken in southeastern Massachusetts, according to the press release.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has raised Wareham’s risk level for Eastern equine encephalitis,a virus spread by mosquitoes, from moderate to high, the agency said Wednesday in a press release.

The state has five levels of risk for the mosquito-borne virus: remote, low, moderate, high and critical, according to the department’s website.

Carver and Middleborough are currently at critical risk for the mosquito-borne virus, while. Other southeastern towns such as Kingston, Plympton and Rochester are high-risk, the release said.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Bridgewater, Halifax, Lakeville, and Plymouth in Plymouth County, and Raynham and Taunton in Bristol County are at moderate risk, officials said.

Symptoms of EEE include high fever, stiff neck, and diminished energy, according to the state’s EEE page.

Public health officials advise residents to protect themselves by applying bug spray with DEET while outdoors, wear long-sleeve clothing, long pants and socks, according to the release.

People who live in communities that have a high or critical risk are advised to limit their time outdoors during dusk and dawn hours—peak feeding time for mosquitoes, the release said.





Residents should also dump out any standing water, and consider installing screens on windows and doors, the state said.



