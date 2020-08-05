Westford man killed in Chelmsford crash involving truck and vehicle clearing storm debris

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man killed Tuesday night in Chelmsford when his pickup truck crashed into a town vehicle clearing storm debris as 22-year-old Michael Franklin, of Westford.

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said the initial investigation suggested Franklin was driving a pickup truck shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he entered the intersection at Graniteville Road and School Street in Chelmsford and “struck the bucket of a Town of Chelmsford front end loader that was assisting with the removal of fallen trees.”

The driver of the Chelmsford Department of Public Works vehicle was taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, prosecutors said.