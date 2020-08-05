Woman found dead after tree falls on apartment building in North Conway, N.H.

A woman was found dead inside her apartment Tuesday night after a tree fell onto a three-unit building in North Conway, N.H., as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area, according to a Conway police statement.

Lt. Christopher Mattei said police were responding to the building on Kearsarge Road at 7:15 p.m. after a woman called and said she was trapped in her basement apartment.

She was rescued safely, Mattei said, but first-responders learned that a 60-year-old woman had also been in the building when the the tree went down. Police went to her second-floor apartment, where she was found dead.