Woman found dead after tree falls on apartment building in North Conway, N.H.

A woman was found dead inside her apartment Tuesday night after a tree fell onto a three-unit building in North Conway, N.H., as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area, according to a Conway police statement.
Lt. Christopher Mattei said police were responding to the building on Kearsarge Road at 7:15 p.m. after a woman called and said she was trapped in her basement apartment.
She was rescued safely, Mattei said, but first-responders learned that a 60-year-old woman had also been in the building when the the tree went down. Police went to her second-floor apartment, where she was found dead.
An autopsy will be done by the N.H. Medical Examiner’s office to determine the woman’s cause of death, police said. Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.
Officers stayed on the scene for two hours during their investigation, Mattei said.
The Conway Dispatch Center received more than 25 calls for downed trees and power lines between 7:15 and 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Some residents still don’t have power but all roads were clear as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Mattei said.
Frequent wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported across the region Tuesday, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
