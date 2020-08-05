WASHINGTON (AP) — Former vice president Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination, the Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.