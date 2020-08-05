Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago students will begin the fall with all-remote instruction, officials said Wednesday as they backed away from tentative plans to have most kids return to the classroom for two days a week.

Chicago Public Schools in mid-July unveiled a hybrid plan combining in-person and virtual learning for the fall semester, which begins Sept. 8.

At the time, officials said the plan was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and how the coronavirus was faring in the area.