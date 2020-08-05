Facebook removes post by Trump for the first time as social media giant toughens stance on misleading political speech

Facebook on Wednesday said it removed President Donald Trump’s post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said that children are “almost immune” from COVID-19.
“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone.
This is the first time Facebook has taken down anything from the president for violating the company’s policies on COVID misinformation.
Facebook has faced increasing pressure to better moderate its site. More than 1,000 advertisers have joined a boycott regarding its civil rights record, including Disney and Verizon. And nearly two dozen state attorneys general sent a letter criticizing the company earlier Wednesday.
