Fauci says he and his family have been receiving death threats as he discusses coronavirus response at Harvard forum

“You know it brings out the best of people and the worst of people,” he continued. “And you know getting death threats for me and my family, and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean it’s amazing.”

Fauci made the comments at an online forum hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on Wednesday, and lamented the “really unseemly things that crises bring out in the world.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he has been receiving death threats and that his family is being harassed to the point that he has required security, as the nation’s most prominent infectious disease specialist is targeted by conspiracy theories amid a historic pandemic.

“I wouldn’t imagine in my wild dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles, are so set against it, and don’t like what you and I say . . . that they actually threaten you,” Fauci said in response to a question from CNN’s Sanjay Gupta. “I mean that to me is just strange.”

“I wish that they did not have to go through that,” Fauci said of harassment of his three adult daughters, though he said they’re handling it “well.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also addressed what he called the “degree of anti-science feeling in this country,” saying that he thinks the anti-science sentiment in the United States is related to an overall anti-authority sentiment.

He said scientists are often looked at as “authoritative” figures and that the scientific community has more work to do to push back on that.

Despite these challenges, Fauci said he believed in the American spirit and had faith the country could pull together to slow the spread of the virus.

During the forum, Fauci also called the novel coronavirus the most unusual disease he has ever seen.

“I don’t think anything has come close to that in my 40 years of experience,” he said.

He said the unprecedented nature of the virus stems from the fact that so many who contract the virus never experience symptoms.

Fauci said that as many as 40 percent of those who are infected will remain asymptomatic, and that makes it difficult to get everyone to take the same steps to combat the spread.

But he emphasized that there are simple steps everyone should follow, including wearing masks and avoiding crowds. Fauci also said that given what we know about how the virus travels, it’s best to keep windows open when congregating indoors.

He said people often overlook simple steps that could in fact make a big impact.

“You mean we’ve got this big crisis and you’re telling me to open up the window? Yes, I’m telling you to open up the window,” he said.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.